First-Degree Murder Charge Filed Against 18-Year-Old in Bartow

Moses Ojeda

PCSO Release

May 19, 202

Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have arrested 18-year-old, Moses Ojeda, for the murder of his roommate on Blue Bird Avenue in Bartow on Sunday, May 18th.

The victim, 81 year-old Patrick Benway, was living in a group home managed by “ET Home Care, LLC” along with three other roommates. One of those roommates, Ojeda, had just moved in a day prior after being released from a local hospital. Ojeda told detectives that he did not have any problems with the victim and described him as a good person.

During the investigation, Ojeda confirmed that he entered the victim’s bedroom where he was lying in bed and stabbed him multiple times. The victim did not physically resist but did ask, according to Ojeda, “Why would you want to do this to me?” before succumbing to his injuries. Ojeda stated he has no regrets and he wanted to kill him because he was “already dying.”

Following the attack, Ojeda told deputies that he cleaned the knife used and put it back in the kitchen, then removed his blood-stained clothing and placed it in his laundry basket. All of the evidence gathered by detectives was consistent with the suspect’s statements regarding his stabbing the victim.

The suspect has no prior criminal record.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.“This was a senseless and tragic act of violence. Our detectives, forensic investigators, and Bartow Police Department officers worked diligently to take Ojeda into custody and gather evidence to hold him accountable.” Grady Judd, Sheriff