Mental Health Leaders, Survivors Inspire & Discuss Current Challenges At Polk County Behavioral Health Summit

Bartow, Fla. (May 2, 2025) — Polk County’s Health and Human Services Division partnered with Polk Vision to host the second annual Conversations in Behavioral Health Summit on Thursday. More than 230 parents, mental health professionals and residents attended the summit.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month than with an event about the power of hope and healing,” said Holly Vida, Behavioral Health Program Manager for Polk County. “I’m thankful to all of our speakers who shared their experiences with mental health struggles and to the professionals who participated in helping to make the day a tremendous success.”

The day’s presenters included:

Johnny Crowder, founder of Cope Notes® and suicide/abuse survivor

Anthony Alvarado, founder of RISE TOGETHER and an advocate for mental wellness

Trish Kendall, a trauma and addiction survivor

Fred Heid, Polk County Public Schools superintendent

Ellen Snelling, M.S., public health advocate, educator and policy leader

Risdon Slate, Ph.D., professor emeritus of criminology for Florida Southern College

Community health care partners, including nonprofit and mental health organizations as well as Polk HealthCare Plan representatives also attended. Event participants had the opportunity to network with the organizations and learn about available resources in between speakers.

This event was funded by the Polk County Government and a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.