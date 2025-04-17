Two Dead, Multiple Injured in Florida State University Campus Shooting; Suspect in Custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — April 17, 2025 — A tragic shooting unfolded Thursday on the campus of Florida State University, leaving two people dead and at least six others hospitalized, including the alleged gunman, authorities said.

In an afternoon press conference, officials identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a current FSU student and the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) school resource deputy. Sheriff Walt McNeil confirmed Ikner had been a “longstanding” member of the LCSO Youth Advisory Council. One of the weapons recovered at the scene, officials added, was a former LCSO-issued firearm that had been purchased by the deputy for personal use.

FSU Police stated that neither of the two individuals killed in the shooting were students.

The first reports of gunfire came just before noon, centered around the Student Union building. Emergency alerts from the university urged students and staff to shelter in place: “Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.” For several tense hours, law enforcement from the FSU Police Department, Tallahassee Police Department (TPD), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), and the FBI swarmed the campus.

By 3:15 p.m., TPD confirmed the campus was secured, and an FSU alert shortly afterward said, “Law enforcement has neutralized the threat.”

When officers confronted Ikner, he reportedly failed to comply with commands to stand down, leading officers to open fire. Details on how many shots were fired or how many officers discharged their weapons remain unclear. Ikner was taken into custody and hospitalized.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell announced that the department is leading the investigation into both the homicides and the officer-involved shooting.

Scenes of Chaos and Fear

Witnesses described chaos erupting on campus. A graduate student told WCTV News he saw a young man with a handgun emerge from the Student Union. Students inside said they heard between 15 and 20 gunshots and fled to a nearby church to hide.

Gabriel Santoro, a senior studying economics at FSU, recalled barricading his classroom door with desks after receiving the university’s emergency alert. “We kind of all realized something was going on,” he told WCTV.

Chris Pento, a father visiting campus with his twin daughters, said he was reading a menu when the gunfire started. “I couldn’t believe it. Shots fired. It was surreal. People just started running. She got trampled over,” he said, describing a panicked rush to safety, including cramming into a service elevator with about 50 others.

Law enforcement escorted students and faculty out of classrooms with their hands raised. Buses ferried evacuees from the scene as emergency vehicles clogged Tennessee Street and surrounding areas.

A reunification point for students and families was established at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, where counseling and other support services were also made available.

State and National Reaction

The shooting has drawn responses from officials across Florida and the country.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on social media, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

President Donald Trump addressed the tragedy during a press conference, calling it a “shame” and a “horrible thing,” adding that more information would be shared later.

State Representative Gallop Franklin (D–District 8) also issued a statement, calling it “a time of great concern, worry, and anguish for the FSU community and all of Tallahassee and Leon County.”

Medical officials at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) confirmed they are treating victims. In a statement to WCTV around 12:50 p.m., a TMH representative said, “We want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.”

Campus Shutdown

In the wake of the shooting, FSU canceled all classes through Friday and suspended all campus activity, including Seminole Athletics events through Sunday. Florida A&M University also canceled all classes Thursday.

For those in need of immediate assistance, the university urges individuals to call 911 or the FSU Police Department at 850-644-1234.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Reporting credit: WCTV News and the Associated Press