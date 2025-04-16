Check Out Local Bookstores at the 4th Annual Lakeland Book Crawl

lakeland book crawl

by James Coulter

Ever been to a beer crawl? Wish you could experience a similar event, only for books? Well, you can at the upcoming Lakeland Book Crawl.

From Thur. Apr. 24 to Sat. Apr. 26, you can visit seven different bookstores in Downtown Lakeland for special deals and giveaways.

The following venues will be participating in this year’s book crawl with the following special deals and offers:

Bookends Used Books: 30% off, excludes classics

Unbound Bookery: 20% off purchase

Inklings Book Shoppe: 10% off & free sticker with purchase

Pressed Books & Coffee: Free coffee with the purchase of a new book

Crash Bookshop: 10% off new books

Bookareaderville: Buy 2 books, get 1 free

Little Bus Books: 50% of proceeds go towards Hope House “Literacy Landing”

For more info about the Lakeland Book Crawl, visit their website at: lakelandbookcrawl.com.

Sandi Silverman will be participating in this year’s event with her bookstore, The Unbound Bookery. Established in April 2019, her shop specializes in antique, rare, vintage, and collectible books covering all genres.

“It is a dream of mine that I had for years,” she said. “I decided that I was going to live my dream. And I was fortunate enough to find a space here in Bungalow Boutique. I rent this beautiful little space. This is a sun porch located in this 1920s bungalow.”

Sandi and the other local bookstore owners have successfully organized their annual book crawl for more than four years. What has allowed their event to remain successful has been the promotion.

“We have been really successful in what we are doing, and we all work together to try and promote across the state so people can come to Lakeland and see what it has to offer with independent bookstores.”

Recently Sandi appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss her bookstore and the upcoming book crawl. Listen to the full episode on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-59-art-fests-and-book-crawls-wellen-kimble-sandi-silverma