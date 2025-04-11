Two Suspects Arrested for Lakeland Burglary, Stolen Property Recovered

On Thursday, April 10th, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Christopher Lee and 43-year-old Shari Conard, both of Lakeland, in connection with an alleged burglary that occurred on April 5th. The incident reportedly involved the theft of a trailer, a go-cart, and two kayaks from a Lakeland property.

Detectives linked the crime to a silver Dodge Ram allegedly used during the burglary. A similar vehicle was located on Winchester Drive, less than 1,000 feet from the crime scene. Investigators observed an item, similar in size to the stolen go-cart, under a blue tarp in the truck bed. A trailer, also partially covered, was seen on the property and resembled the one reported stolen.

When deputies surrounded the property, both suspects allegedly attempted to flee from the back of the house but were quickly apprehended, thanks in part to Deputy Holley and his K9 partner, Buck.

Lee and Conard allegedly confessed to the crime. Deputies recovered the stolen property, including the trailer, kayaks, and go-cart.

Lee and Conard were transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with burglary, grand theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, loitering and prowling, and resisting arrest without violence. Conard was additionally charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and had an outstanding warrant from Citrus County for failure to appear on charges related to possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Lee has 13 prior felony convictions, including aggravated assault, armed burglary, and sale of methamphetamine. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.