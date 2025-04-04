Lakeland Woman Dies After Crashing Her Motorcycle

A Lakeland woman who was involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, passed away in the hospital the following day.

65-year old Marie Ellen Porter was removed from life-support Thursday afternoon, and subsequently passed away.

Ms. Porter was the only person involved in the motorcycle crash that occurred at around 11:45 am, on US 98, north of Socrum Loop Road West in Lakeland.

The crash was investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ms. Porter was driving a black 2016 Indian Scout motorcycle south on US 98.

That area of the roadway is currently in a construction zone, and there was loose dirt on the freshly paved southbound lane. The dirt likely caused the motorcycle to lose traction, and Ms. Porter lost control of the bike.

As the motorcycle tipped, Ms. Porter’s head appears to have struck a road sign. She was not wearing a helmet.