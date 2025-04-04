Lakeland Man, 39, Killed In Early Morning Motorcycle Crash

LAKELAND, FL (April 4, 2025) – A tragic accident early Friday morning claimed the life of a local motorcyclist in Lakeland. At approximately 12:56 a.m., Lakeland Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision near the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 98 North. The crash involved a 2010 red Toyota sedan and a 2001 black Honda motorcycle, both traveling southbound on the highway.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Guelsy Oritz of Lakeland, collided with the rear of the Toyota for reasons that remain under investigation. The impact caused Oritz to be ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the Toyota, identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Desir, also of Lakeland, brought his vehicle to a controlled stop and remained on the scene.

Emergency responders from Lakeland Police, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived quickly and began life-saving efforts. Oritz was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, but despite all attempts by medical staff, he was pronounced deceased. Desir was unharmed and did not report any injuries.

The Lakeland Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit took over the investigation. As part of their efforts, the roadway was closed for approximately three hours to allow for a thorough examination of the crash site.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Travis Payne at [email protected].

This remains an open and active investigation.