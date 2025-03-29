Haines City Arrest Report March 20 – March 27

LEE, JARIEL ANTONIO
Booking Number: 2025-007390
DOB: 1/7/1995
Booking Date: 3/20/2025
Charge Description:
CANNABIS POSSESS Not More Than 20 grams; Poss. Use Narcotic Paraphernalia; Drive While Lic Susp Revoke Equiv Stat 1st;
SHEPHERD, KEVIN D
Booking Number: 2025-007415
DOB: 3/2/1971
Booking Date: 3/20/2025
Charge Description:
Drive While Lic Suspended Revoke E
MADERA, GERARDO
Booking Number: 2025-007688
DOB: 1/10/1987
Booking Date: 3/23/2025
Charge Description:
DOM VIOL BATTERY BY STRANGULATION
TOMPKINS, TAMIKA SHANTA
Booking Number: 2025-007734
DOB: 12/9/1981
Booking Date: 3/23/2025
Charge Description:
DUI
AGUILAR-TORRES, RICARDO RAMSES
Booking Number: 2025-008170
DOB: 6/11/2005
Booking Date: 3/27/2025
Charge Description:
BATTERY TOUCH STRIKE; STALKING FOLLOW HARASS CYBERSTALK ANOTHER; UNARMED BURGLARY OCCUPIED DWELLING
BUA, PHYLLIS ANN
Booking Number: 2025-008176
DOB: 9/2/1958
Booking Date: 3/27/2025
Charge Description:
Petit Theft 1st Offence
This information is public record including mugshots that are included when available through the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Here is a link to where can search mugshots on your own.
Jail booking logs are removed from the DailyRidge website after three months.