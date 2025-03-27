Bartow Motorcyclist Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Scene

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Some days, you’re lucky.

And some days, you’re like 31-year old Taron Todd of Bartow.

On Wednesday, March 26th, just before 3pm, a minor crash occurred between a Toyota sedan and a motorcycle at Transport Road and US 17 in Winter Haven. The motorcycle fled from the scene, but the Toyota driver called 911 and followed the motorcycle.

When a deputy caught up to the motorcycle, he recognized the driver as Taron.

The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop, but Taron was committed to his attempt to get away.

His attempt slowly sputtered. Or more accurately, the motorcycle engine sputtered…as if the bike was out of gas.

As the motorcycle began to slow, Taron threw his arms up in the air, then pulled over and dismounted from the bike.

As the deputy exited his patrol car, Taron threw his hands up in disgust again and shouted, “”****, man, I barely hit that guy, I was trying to get away from him, he was chasing me, then you got behind me and I was like ****.” Dude began and ended that sentence with the same word.

Taron was #ArrestedByThePolkCountySheriffsOffice and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was charged with: Aggravated Fleeing the Scene of a Crash with Damages, Littering, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, Driving without a Valid License, Resisting, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, and Operating a Motorcycle without a License.