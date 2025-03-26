The PCSO Is Conducting Death Investigation That Initiated After Florida Avenue Crash

The PCSO is conducting a death investigation that was initiated yesterday after a traffic crash on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25th, the decedent, an 80-year-old Mulberry woman, appears to have had a medical episode while driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla southbound on S. Fl. when it crashed into the right front passenger side of a 2014 Toyota that was crossing the southbound lanes to enter the business plaza. The Corolla then proceeded over the grass shoulder and into the parking lot of the Pop-Shelf store, striking a parked and unoccupied car in the lot, before coming to a stop. There was no evidence of evasive measures or braking by the Corolla. She was declared deceased at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office clarified rumors that a pedestrian was involved. “Despite the online rumors, there were no pedestrians involved.” Said Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer PCSO