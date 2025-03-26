Polk County Sheriff’s Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests fraud suspect in the United States illegally

A 44-year old man from Mexico who is in the United States illegally, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four fraud-related felonies.

Edgar Flores Robles, was taken into custody by PCSO deputies on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. He used another man’s identification to gain employment at a Winter Haven business.

A victim discovered on January 26, 2025 that his identity was being used by someone else for employment purposes at Carpenter Contractors of America in Winter Haven.

PCSO detectives went to the business and made contact with their Human Resources Department. They were provided documentation showing the victim’s name and date of birth, and copies of the victim’s Social Security card and Passport card.

The victim said he had lost his wallet in Plant City a few years ago, and his Social Security card and Passport identification were in it at that time.

Robles has been employed by the company since March 24, 2024, and has received approximately $27,000 in wages by using the victim’s identity.

A representative from Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that Robles entered the United States on April 11, 2019 under a H2A Visa, with admittance until June 11, 2019, but he remained in the country illegally, and is listed as a non-immigrant overstay.

“Identity theft can be a very difficult and time-consuming crime for someone to recover from. Had our suspect left the country when he was supposed to, this crime may have never occurred against the victim.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Robles’ charges would have amounted to three felonies and one misdemeanor, but due to him being an unauthorized alien, each charge is enhanced by one degree. His enhanced charges are: Obtain Property by Fraud (F1), Utter False Instrument (F2), Criminal Use of Personal Information (F2), and Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification (F3)