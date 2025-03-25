Florida Man Arrested for Shooting at Semi-Truck on Highway 60 In Lake Wales

On March 21, 2025, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire on Highway 60 near Grape Hammock Road in Lake Wales, Florida. The victim, a semi-truck driver, stated that a black pickup truck fired multiple shots at his vehicle during a passing maneuver.

According to the victim, he was legally overtaking a slower-moving car when the suspect, driving a dark-colored pickup truck, approached at high speed. As the highway merged into a single lane, the pickup truck passed illegally over the double yellow lines. The truck driver then saw the pickup’s driver pointing a handgun at him before hearing four to five gunshots. The victim pulled over safely and discovered four bullet holes in the driver’s side fender.

Deputies reviewed dashcam footage and issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a black pickup truck with a “Punisher skull” decal. Investigators identified the vehicle as belonging to Danielle Gens of Fellsmere, FL, and later confirmed her husband, Mitchell Gens, was driving at the time of the incident.

The following is a long exerpt from the Lakeland Police affidavit and specifically Detective Heather Benthal (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions) :



Contact was made with the victim, REDACTED, who was driving a maroon semi with a flatbed trailer. He advised that he was in the pass section of Hwy 60 Westbound and was overtaking a slower, smaller car. After having passed the car, REDACTED began to maneuver back into the outside (slow) lane. He checked his mirrors before initiating the lane change and the traffic was clear. As he started into the outer lane he observed a dark colored pickup truck overtaking him at a high rate of speed. The driver of the pickup slammed on the breaks to avoid a possible collision and REDACTED was able to safely maneuver into the outer lane as the lanes merged.



As the traffic lanes merged back into one, the driver of the pickup pulled up on the left side of REDACTED ‘s truck and passed him by driving over the yellow lines. As the pickup passed, REDACTED looked down and observed the lone occupant of the pickup aiming a pistol at him. He then heard 4 to 5 gun shots as the pickup sped away. A few moments later the dashboard warning lights on the semi lit up and REDACTED was able to safely pull over onto the shoulder of the road. REDACTED said that he felt that had he not hit the brakes to slow down when he saw the pistol, the suspect would have hit his door and possibly him.



REDACTED observed four bullet holes in the driver’s side fender over the wheel well of his truck and called 911.



D/S Self #9762, arrived on scene and viewed REDACTED‘s dashcam footage. He issued a radio BOLO for a black pickup truck with a “punisher skull” decal on rear window. Through investigative means, the truck was identified as belonging to Danielle Gens from Fellsmere, FL and bearing a Florida tag of 17AWEV.



Your affiant responded to the incident location and inspected the damage to the semi. Four bullet holes were observed in the driver’s side cowling. Two above the wheel well and two between the wheel well and the driver’s door. At least one bullet pit a radiator hose or pump and disabled the truck. A sworn recorded interview was conducted with REDACTED at the scene.



Contact was made with Danielle Gens and she advised that her husband, Mitchell Gens, drives that truck.



Phone contact was made with Mitchell Gens and during a recorded conversation, he stated that the semi-truck driver cut him off and as he passed the driver swerved at him placing him in fear for his safety. He had his Sig 9mm pistol in the seat next to him so he fired “two shots at the tire” of the semi. Gens advised that if charged, he would turn himself in once he speaks with his attorney.



The video clearly shows the suspect passing in a no passing zone and partially occupying the oncoming lane and straddling two sets of double yellow lines. At no time does it appear that the semi swerved at the pickup truck in an aggressive manner.



Nobody was injured in this incident.



Gens is not a convicted felon and no injunctions or other firearms restrictions were found during the FCIC/NCIC check.