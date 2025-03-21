EXCITING EVENTS HAPPENING IN POLK COUNTY THIS WEEKEND MARCH 21-23

Bloom: A Two-Day Flower Festival

📍 Bonnet Springs Park, Lakeland, FL

🕙 Daytime hours (Check park website for exact times)

🌿 A free celebration of nature, creativity, and horticulture featuring floral installations, botanical art, garden tours, pollinator education, horticulture demos, a makers’ market, food, drinks, and entertainment.

📢 As highlighted by @gregorykingjr on X, this is a must-visit event!

Electricity Exploration at GiveWell Community Nature Center

📍 GiveWell Community Nature Center, Bonnet Springs Park, Lakeland, FL

🕙 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

⚡ A hands-on experience where participants explore static electricity, circuits, and batteries to create movement. Free for all ages (adult supervision required).

Downtown Farmers Curb Market

📍 Downtown Lakeland, North Kentucky Avenue

🕗 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

🥕 A vibrant market featuring fresh produce, plants, and handcrafted local goods. A great way to support local vendors while enjoying a morning stroll.

Auburndale Flea Market

📍 1052 US-92, Auburndale, FL

🕗 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (also open Sunday)

🛍️ One of Central Florida’s largest flea markets, with over 1,200 vendors offering antiques, fresh produce, and more—plus live entertainment, including alligator shows and music!

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Bloom: A Two-Day Flower Festival (Day 2)

📍 Bonnet Springs Park, Lakeland, FL

🕙 Daytime hours (Check park website for details)

🌸 The festival continues with the same floral displays, nature-inspired activities, and entertainment—all free to the public!

Auburndale Flea Market (Day 2)

📍 1052 US-92, Auburndale, FL

🕗 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

🎶 A second day of treasure hunting, shopping, and live entertainment.

Ongoing & Seasonal Activities

Polk Senior Games

📍 Various venues across Polk County

🕒 Times vary (Main events run through March 16, but check for extended activities)

🏅 Athletic and recreational competitions for seniors. Some related events may continue—check local listings for updates.

U-Pick Berry Farms

📍 Various locations near Polk County (e.g., Plant City)

🕙 Morning to early afternoon (Varies by farm—call ahead to confirm availability)

🍓 Strawberry season is still in full swing! Many local farms offer first-come, first-served picking experiences.

Plan Your Weekend!

🌤️ Weather Tip: March in Florida is typically warm and sunny, but check the forecast for potential rain.

📞 Verify Details: Visit event websites (e.g., bonnetspringspark.com or downtownlkld.com) or contact venues for exact times and updates.

Enjoy your weekend in Polk County! 🎉