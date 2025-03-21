Eleven suspects arrested in Lakeland during burglary investigation at a vacant active duty service member’s home

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested and charged 11 suspects for crimes ranging from grand theft to operating an unpermitted landfill and drug-related offenses after an initial burglary investigation at an active-duty service member’s vacant home.

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the PCSO was contacted by the 38-year-old victim, who is serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in North Dakota, after he noticed an alarming spike in his electricity bill. He requested a check on his property in south Lakeland, and when deputies arrived, they located Brindy Matos (DOB 01/11/1986) obviously living in a shed on the property, and a meter box that had been tampered with. Matos had several of the victim’s things from his main house inside the shed with her, along with her own drugs and paraphernalia. An unknown male fled the scene upon deputies’ arrival – he was later positively identified as Matos’ boyfriend, Anthony Maddox, Jr. (DOB 01/30/1994).

A search of the victim’s property, which was secured by a fence and a locked gate, revealed that the house and all of the other locked buildings on the property had been broken into. The victim’s mother moved to North Dakota with him so that he could help care for her, and her 2007 black Toyota Cruiser was also missing from the Lakeland home. The victim’s John Deere riding lawn mower and golf cart were stolen as well.

During the investigation, detectives were led to a nearby property with numerous environmental and health hazards, such as solid waste and household trash strewn about, scrap metal, leaking oil barrels, and raw sewage leaking from three different motorhomes. Nuisance flies buzzed all over the property. Five people were detained and charged with environmental crimes, and several suspects had various drugs and paraphernalia in their possession. They were all living in the motorhomes or sheds on the property. Detectives learned that Maddox was hiding on the property as well. With the assistance of a K-9 team, he was found hiding in a garage behind some shelves. He had an active warrant from Hernando County, and he was also taken into custody.

Several of the suspects at this location were positively identified as being involved in the theft and subsequent selling of vehicles and household items belonging to the Air Force active duty member, including his mom’s car, his lawn mower and golf cart, kids’ toys, appliances, dishes, and a wooden bench.

The victim returned to Polk County to assist detectives with identifying and reclaiming his stolen property. So far, the value of the recovered stolen items is in excess of $50,000. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still looking for the Toyota Cruiser, the John Deere, and the golf cart.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

At the original victim’s residence:

Brindy Matos (DOB 01/11/1986):

Burglary (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Anthony Maddox, Jr. (DOB 01/30/1994):

Burglary (F3)

Trespassing (M1)

2 counts resisting arrest (M1)

Warrant arrest other jurisdiction (F3)

At the neighboring residence:

Dana Pereira (DOB 10/02/1977):

Violating Florida litter law (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Michael Stone (DOB 03/20/1987):

Violating Florida litter law [at the neighboring property] (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Possession of meth (F3)

Burglary (F3)

Felony petit theft (F3)

Possession of marijuana (M1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Jonathan Smith (DOB 05/30/2003):

Violating Florida litter law (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Beverly Reese (DOB 03/25/1981):

2 counts violating Florida litter law (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Keeping public nuisance structure for drug use (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Dwayne Harris (DOB 10/24/1988):

Violating Florida litter law (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

2 counts operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Keeping public nuisance structure for drug use (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Austin Shirah (DOB 08/20/1991):

Possession of meth (F3)

Violation of probation (M2)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Maintaining a vehicle for drug use (M1)

Angela Keene (DOB 02/09/1972):

Possession of controlled substance (F3)

Possession of prescription drug without prescription (M2)

Possession of marijuana (M1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Maintaining a vehicle for drug use (M1)

Troy Bumkens (DOB 05/09/1983):

Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Kayla Strickland (DOB 04/22/1999):

Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of prescription drug without prescription (M2)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

“The scope and brazenness of this theft and denigration of private property is terrible—these ne’er-do-wells and crankers took advantage of an active-duty Air Force member serving our country 2,000 miles away. He left his private property in Lakeland locked and secured, and moved his mother to be with him so he could take care of her. Nobody has a right to go onto another’s property to steal electricity and personal property. These people are a bunch of sorry folks—destroying people’s property with no care for how their lawlessness affects others.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff