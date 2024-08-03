Former Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shot & Killed By Suspect In Lake County Friday Night

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, announces the passing of one of our own. Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in the line of duty overnight heroically serving his community and fellow deputies after responding to a disturbance call in the northeast portion of our county in rural Eustis, during which two other deputies were also shot.

Master Deputy Link 28, first became part of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as a young Explorer. A graduate of Lake Minneola High School, he served in the Army Reserves prior to being hired as a deputy sheriff by the Polk County Sheriffs Office in 2017. In October 2019, Master Deputy Link joined our agency as a deputy sheriff, where he quickly became part of our family and faithfully served our citizens with courage and zeal. Brad, as our Sheriff’s Office family knew him, touched the lives of all who were blessed enough to work with him: his contributions and the impact of this loss will not soon be forgotten.

Prayers for Master Deputy Link’s wife, Brittany, and his parents, Christi and Daniel, as well as for our agency and the community he so faithfully served are greatly appreciated during this time of tremendous loss.