Wauchula Moose Lodge “Pays It Forward” with AED for Arcadia Moose Lodge

arcadia aed

by James Coulter

After receiving their own automated external defibrillator (AED) for their facility, the Wauchula Moose Lodge raised enough money to “pay it forward” and sponsor an AED donation for the Arcadia Moose Lodge.

On Mon. Mar. 10, Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF) placed its 61st AED at the Arcadia Moose Lodge #1327/#1597. The AED was donated in large part to Wauchula Moose Lodge #1487.

The Wauchula Moose Lodge received their own AED last month from CCF. Inspired by the donation, the Lodge decided to raise the proceeds to “pay it forward” by sponsoring an AED donation for the Arcadia Moose Lodge.

“It is an amazing feeling that the Wauchula Moose Lodge paid it forward,” said April White, a member of the Arcadia Moose Lodge. “I hope our lodge pays it forward.”

April White started working at the Lodge four years ago. She started working in the kitchen, then as a bartender, and now as the social quarters and kitchen manager.

She was especially impressed by the presentation by Eric Shimkus, who demonstrated how to use the AED and perform CPR in case of an emergency.

“The demonstration was amazing,” she said. “This learning experience was amazing for myself and my bartenders, as we have discussed the learning experience that we got and what we learned [from it].”

That evening, CCF founder Melanie Brown Culpepper also highlighted the importance of keeping fire extinguishers in vehicles, noting an incident in Nov. where a young girl Jolynn lost her life in a car accident.

“All of these I added to our demonstration in the hope to share the importance of Saving Lives,” Melanie wrote on Facebook. “Thank you everyone and our community so very much as without our community support, we could not make this all happen.”

Melanie started CCF more than four years ago following the untimely passing of her late fiancée Michael Culpepper, who passed away from cardiac arrest.

Not wanting anyone else to suffer a similar fate, she started her non-profit to raise proceeds to donate AEDs across Polk County. Since its inception, it has donated more than 60 AEDs.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/honoringculpepper