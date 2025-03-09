14th Annual Bartow Blarney Duathlon & 5K Is Next Weekend

The 14th Annual Bartow Blarney Duathlon and 5K is set to take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Bartow Civic Center, located at 2250 S. Floral Ave., Bartow, Florida. This eagerly anticipated event offers participants the choice between a duathlon and a 5K run, catering to a wide range of athletic abilities and interests.

The duathlon consists of a 1-mile run, followed by an 11-mile bike ride, and concludes with a 3-mile run. The 5K event is a straightforward 3.1-mile run. Both races will commence in the vicinity of the Bartow Civic Center, with the 5K starting at 7:30 AM and the duathlon at 7:45 AM.

Registration fees for the 5K are structured as follows: $35 from January 20 to March 9, and $40 from March 10 to 15. For the duathlon, the fees are $55 from January 20 to March 9, and $60 from March 10 to 15. Participants who register early, specifically before February 19, 2025, are guaranteed an event shirt in their selected size. After this date, shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited sizes as race day approaches.

The event schedule includes packet pickup on March 14 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and on race day, March 15, from 6:00 AM to 7:10 AM. On race day, the bike transition area will be open from 6:00 AM to 7:20 AM. The 5K awards ceremony is slated for 8:45 AM, followed by the duathlon awards at 9:40 AM.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female finishers in both the duathlon and 5K, as well as the top overall masters (40+) male and female participants. Additionally, the top three male and female finishers in each age group, categorized in standard 5-year increments (e.g., 9 & under, 10-14, 15-19, up to 70+), will receive recognition.

Participants can look forward to a commemorative shirt and beverage stein as part of their registration. The event promises a festive atmosphere, encouraging both seasoned athletes and newcomers to join in the celebration of fitness and community spirit.

For more information or to register, interested individuals can visit the official event page or contact the Bartow Parks and Recreation Department at (863) 534-0161.