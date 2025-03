TrafficAlert for the Bartow area.

A two-vehicle crash occurred on State Road 60, about 2-miles west of the city of Bartow.

The crash was reported to involve an SUV and a semi truck.

PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene at about 8:45pm, Thursday night, March 6, 2025.

There is one confirmed fatality.

Traffic on both directions of SR 60 are effected, and will likely remain that way until at least midnight.