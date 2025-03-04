Not Even Rain Could Stop 18 Aces to Conquer Cancer from Raising Money for Cancer Research

thumbnail IMG 9238

by James Coulter

Inclement weather may have prevented attendees from hitting the links at Country Club of Winter Haven, but it did not stop them from having a good time and raising proceeds for cancer research.

Despite the rain, the 18 Aces to Conquer Cancer experienced yet another successful fundraiser with attendees gathering to enjoy a delicious luncheon, vote on silent auction items, and reminisce on past events and winners.

The annual fundraiser for cancer research was hosted last Monday at the Country Club of Winter Haven. Normally, the event allows attendees a chance to win a JEEP lease with every hole-in-one, with more than $25 million worth of cars to give away.

However, while the rain may have dampened the golf course, it did not dampen the spirits of attendees, with many arriving for food and camaraderie and donating hundreds of dollars in proceeds for the cause.

“People like hearing our money is going to change and benefit people’s lives,” explained event organizer Ralph Mahalak Jr.

Proceeds benefit the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Mahalak Jr. was inspired to start the event more than 14 years ago after a few of his friends were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Many similar events were hosted for other forms of cancer like breast cancer, but not many were hosted to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

When the fundraiser first started, the pancreatic cancer survival rate was less than two percent. Now, more than 14 years later, those odds have risen to 21 percent. And Mahalak Jr. only hopes those numbers continue to rise.

“Hopefully, in my lifetime, we can get this up to 80 percent,” he said. “And I am not getting any younger. We got work to do.”

During those 14 years, nearly a dozen fundraisers have been hosted, with a few events skipped over due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even then, the event has only grown bigger and better over the years. Last year saw an additional six shots, allowing six lucky participants to win big on the last hole.

Currently, a clinical trial for a new treatment involving radio waves is being tested through the institute which benefits from the fundraiser. Hopefully, that treatment will prove viable and allow fewer people to die from pancreatic cancer.

“That is pretty exciting,” Mahalak Jr. said. “Hopefully we can come up with ways for people diagnosed [to experience] better outcomes.”

No future date and location for the next fundraiser has been set. But Mahalak Jr. expects it to be bigger and better than this year’s. Also, he hopes it doesn’t rain.