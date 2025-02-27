Haines City Man Facing Life in Prison– Charged with Lewd Molestation and Over a Hundred Counts of Possession of Child Pornography



HAINES CITY, FL– On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Haines City Police Officers received a report of a juvenile who had been molested.



During the investigation, members of the Haines City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained several electronic devices belonging to the suspect, 52-year-old Martin Jose Rojas Collazo.

A search warrant executed on the first device revealed over 100 explicit images of children. Rojas Collazo admitted to officers that he was attracted to young girls and had a problem with often seeking child pornography. Rojas Collazo advised he did not think his actions were harmful as he believed the young girls in the photos were from other countries.

Rojas Collazo was taken into custody and charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and 100 counts of possession of child pornography.



“The subject may not think his actions were harmful, but we take this type of crime seriously,” said Deputy Police Chief Jay Hopwood.

“Every image represents a victim, and we are dedicated to ensuring this individual is held accountable for every count and his actions.”



Due to devices still requiring forensic review, the estimated count of possession of child pornography charges is anticipated to increase.