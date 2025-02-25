Davenport Man convicted of Lewd Battery and Traveling to Meet a Minor. On August 13th, 2022, Jonathan Restrepo, 25, traveled to meet a 14-year-old victim in Daytona Beach. The two met each other through a social media app. Restrepo took the victim to his home in Polk County where they engaged in sexual intercourse. After learning the victim was listed as a missing person, Restrepo drove the victim back to her home in Daytona Beach. Restepo was recently convicted by a Polk County Jury of Lewd Battery and Traveling to Meet a Minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10th. State Attorney Brian Haas thanks Assistant State Attorney Dakota Griffenkranz and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case.