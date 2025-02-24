Lakeland Police Trainee Arrested For Shoplifting At Walmart

LAKELAND, FL (February 24, 2025) – On February 24, 2025, Officer Huascar Evangelista Vargas resigned from his position after being arrested for a retail petit theft which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Had Vargas not resigned, he would have been terminated.

On February 19, 2025, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Winter Haven Police Department was called to a shoplifting incident at Walmart, 7450 Cypress Gardens Boulevard Southeast. Vargas was observed by a Walmart Asset Protection employee failing to scan items while utilizing a self-checkout register. He was also observed scanning a lower priced produce item for a more expensive one. Vargas was found to have paid for a total of $83.80 worth of merchandise, but did not pay for $124.50 in food and household items. He was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and transported to the Polk County Jail. Vargas (age 27) was sworn in by the Lakeland Police Department on November 1, 2024, and was most recently in the field training program.