Nominations Being Accepted For The Carol Jenkins Barnett Success By 6 Child Advocacy Award

We are excited to announce that the Carol Jenkins Barnett Success By 6 Child Advocacy Award is back! This prestigious award honors a leader in Central Florida whose dedication to children and service to our community has made a lasting impact, helping children succeed and thrive.

Originally established in 2003, the Child Advocacy Award was first presented to Nanette Rodgers as a way for Carol Barnett to express her deep appreciation for Nanette’s commitment to improving the lives of children in Central Florida. Now, 22 years later, the award continues to be given annually to individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to the well-being and success of children in our region.

Carol Jenkins Barnett was the driving force behind the creation of Success By 6 in Central Florida, an initiative aimed at ensuring every child has the support they need to succeed.

Do you know someone making a significant impact on the lives of children in our community? We encourage you to nominate them for the Carol Jenkins Barnett Success By 6 Child Advocacy Award. Help us recognize the leaders who are shaping a brighter future for our children.

Nominate someone today: Nomination Form

Thank you for your continued support and for helping us celebrate those who work tirelessly to make Central Florida a better place for children to grow and thrive