Upcoming 120 Acre Development – Crossroads Village Center Will House Proposed New Target, Restaurants, Hotel, Retail & Housing

Haines City, Florida, is poised for significant growth with the upcoming development of the Crossroads Village Center, a comprehensive mixed-use project set to transform the local landscape. Strategically located at the southwest corner of the US Highway 17-92 and US Highway 27 interchange, this 120-acre development aims to seamlessly blend residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, offering a holistic living and working environment for residents and visitors alike.

Photo of TSCG Proposal

A standout feature of the Crossroads Village Center is its expansive retail component, encompassing over 300,000 square feet of space. This area is designed to attract a diverse array of businesses, from national retailers to local boutiques, ensuring a vibrant shopping experience. Notably, the development is set to welcome Haines City’s first Target store, serving as a major anchor and signaling the project’s potential to draw both local and regional shoppers.

Zonda Housing Study

Beyond retail, the Crossroads Village Center is committed to fostering a sense of community through thoughtfully designed residential areas. These neighborhoods will offer a variety of housing options, catering to different lifestyles and preferences. The integration of green spaces, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and communal areas underscores the development’s emphasis on creating a cohesive and engaging environment.

The project’s significance extends beyond its physical footprint. In June 2021, the establishment of the Crossroads Village Center Community Development District (CDD) marked a pivotal step in the project’s progression. This special-purpose government entity, authorized by Chapter 190 of the Florida Statutes, is tasked with overseeing the planning, acquisition, and maintenance of community infrastructure within the development. The CDD structure ensures that the community’s facilities are developed to high standards and maintained effectively, providing long-term benefits to residents and stakeholders.

The introduction of the Crossroads Village Center is anticipated to have a profound economic impact on Haines City and the surrounding areas. The influx of new businesses and residents is expected to stimulate job creation, boost local commerce, and enhance the city’s appeal as a destination for both living and leisure. Moreover, the development’s strategic location at a major transportation nexus positions it as a convenient hub for regional connectivity.

As the Crossroads Village Center progresses, it embodies Haines City’s forward-thinking approach to urban development. By harmoniously integrating commercial vitality with residential comfort and community-oriented spaces, the project is set to redefine the city’s landscape and serve as a model for future developments in the region.

The developers have a completion goal of the Summer of 2026. – Link to developers website: Crossroads Village Center TSCG