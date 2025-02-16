Pair Arrested After Bizarre Sequence Of Events Following Hit & Run Crash On 17/92

According to arrest affidavits for Brittany Godbold (DOB: 7/17/1990) and Christopher Godbold (DOB: 1/27/1989), both were arrested and taken into custody following a hit-and-run crash on Highway 17/92 near the intersection of W. Palm Lake Dr. in Winter Haven.

Winter Haven Police responded to the accident scene at approximately 5 p.m. on February 8th.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brittany Godbold was the at-fault driver involved in the hit-and-run:

“Upon my arrival, I observed [REDACTED] with passenger-side door damage and a deflated front passenger tire in the northside ditch on Hwy 92 W. I also observed a silver Jeep bearing an FL tag [REDACTED]. It should be noted that the victim was driving the gray Chrysler, and the defendant was driving the silver Jeep.

I made contact with the defendant, who advised the following: While traveling westbound on Hwy 92 W, the defendant attempted to change lanes and, in doing so, struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle. The defendant then left the scene and went to the hotel down the road, where she and her husband were staying, to retrieve her Florida driver’s license.

The defendant did not provide the victims with her contact information, nor did she check for any injuries or damage she may have caused.”*

A victim stated that they saw the defendant stop briefly to check if they were “moving.” Once the defendant observed the victim moving inside the vehicle, she made a U-turn on Hwy 92 W going eastbound but never exchanged information or checked on the victims’ well-being.

The affidavit further stated that when the officer conducted an inquiry into both the defendant and the victim through NCIC and FCIC, the defendant’s vehicle was found to have no valid insurance.

Brittany Godbold was taken into custody and charged with failing to carry motor vehicle liability insurance and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

Incident Involving Christopher Godbold

During the crash investigation, a man named Christopher Godbold (whose exact relationship to Brittany Godbold is unclear) allegedly caused a disturbance with officers at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit:

“On February 8th, 2025, at approximately 1730 hours, I arrived at the scene of a hit-and-run crash (WH25-745). I exited my marked patrol vehicle wearing my Class B uniform, which has a police patch on both the front and back, to investigate the incident.

I observed the defendant, later identified as Christopher Godbold, running toward the scene. He approached me and Officer Zamora while banging his chest with his fist. Due to this behavior, I was forced to stop my investigation. Godbold was yelling, ‘Don’t approach me,’ and became increasingly agitated when told he could not be at the scene under investigation. He responded by continuing to yell and throwing his glasses on the ground as he moved closer.

Officer Zamora and I instructed Godbold to leave the scene. He stated, ‘Do not touch me, or I will hurt you.’ As he walked away, he repeatedly stepped forward and muttered under his breath. At that point, Godbold was detained so we could continue investigating the hit-and-run crash.

Godbold stated that if law enforcement touched him, he would fight back. It should be noted that Godbold was not involved in the hit-and-run accident and did not require law enforcement assistance.

While being transported to the Polk County Processing Center, Godbold stated that if officers touched him, he would harm them but refused to elaborate further, saying it would incriminate him.”

As a result of the incident, Christopher Godbold is being charged with one count of making threats against a law enforcement officer with intent to prevent the officer from performing a lawful duty (F.S.S. 836.12(3)).