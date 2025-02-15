Harrison School for the Arts Musical Theatre Presents “Curtains”

Harrison School for the Arts Musical Theatre department is excited to present Curtains on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. as well as Sunday, March 2 at 2:00 p.m. in the main theatre.

Curtains is a hilarious, backstage, whodunit musical set in Boston, Massachusetts in 1959. When the talentless leading lady of a floundering theatre troupe mysteriously dies on stage, the cast and crew become suspects. Police Lieutenant Cioffi, an avid musical theatre fan, must solve the case and restore the show in time for its Broadway debut. As secrets are revealed and production numbers are rehearsed and rewritten, the body count rises.

Opening on Broadway in 2007, Curtains received 8 Tony nominations, with a win for David Hyde Pierce in the leading role. The Wall Street Journal hailed it as “a charming and witty homage to musical theatre”. Indeed, though written recently, the musical has all the hallmarks of a classic: glamorous dance numbers reminiscent of Fred and Ginger, larger-than-life characters, and a toe-tapping score that the audience will leave humming. Among all the mystery and intrigue, relationships are reconciled, love is found, and the resilience of the troupe shines through.

Tickets are $18 adults, $16 students/seniors and are available at www.harrisonarts.com/tickets. Harrison School for the Arts is located at 750 Hollingsworth Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801.

Special thanks to our sponsor Cassidy Psychiatry.