9th Annual Police Memorial 5K To Take Place On May 17th

REGISTER TODAY! https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Lakeland/LakelandPoliceFoundationFallenHeroesMemorial5k

LAKELAND, FL (February 5, 2025) – The Lakeland Police Foundation will host the 9th Annual Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Lakeland’s beautiful Three Parks Trail. The family event provides the opportunity to show support for local law enforcement and raise funds for the Lakeland Police Foundation, which provides support to officers and members of the Lakeland Police Department during times of hardship and crisis along with scholarship and educational opportunities. Also, a portion of this year’s race funds will go to support our Police Explorer program.

The chip-timed race will begin at 7:00 AM. Participants will meet at the YMCA located at 3620 Cleveland Heights Boulevard. Every participant will receive a beautiful finisher medal and race t-shirt. Placement medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each five-year age bracket (see full medal breakdown below). The registration fee is only $35.00 for those who sign up prior to April 13th. Race registration will increase to $40.00 for those who sign-up between April 14th and May 12th. After May 12th until race day, the registration fee will increase to $45.00. Participants must be registered by April 18, 2024, to guarantee race items.

﻿USE COUPON CODE HONOR25 and save $5.00 off the registration fee.

This event is rain or shine. There will be no cancellation or refunds due to the weather, nor is there a make-up date scheduled.

MEDALS:

Every participant will receive a finisher medal and placement medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age 5-year age bracket.

Medals for MALE AND FEMALE in each category

Age Group Ten and Under

Age Group 11 – 14

Age Group 15 – 19

Age Group 20 – 24

Age Group 25 – 29

Age Group 30 – 34

Age Group 35 – 39

Age Group 40 – 44

Age Group 45 – 49

Age Group 50 – 54

Age Group 55 – 59

Age Group 60 – 64

Age Group 65 – 69

Age Group 70 – 74

Age Group 75 – 79

Age Group 80 – 84

Age Group 85+

Overall Champion

Master Champion

Grand Master Champion

Top Military/Public Safety Award – Whose got the best time?

A special award will be given to the top Male/Female finisher who are currently serving or who have previously served in the U.S. Military or Public Safety Professions (Police, Sheriff, Corrections, Probation, Firefighter, EMS).

For additional information regarding the Lakeland Police Foundation visit lakelandpolicefoundation.com. For more information about our Police Explorer program visit Explorer’s Program | City of Lakeland (lakelandgov.net).

Sponsorship Opportunities

For those friends and community partners who wish to become a sponsor and support the Lakeland Police Foundation in honoring our fallen heroes, please consider what we can accomplish together. There are five sponsorship levels for benefits and recognitions. We invite you to contact Assistant Chief Steven Pacheco at [email protected] and join our mission.