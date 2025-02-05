Lakeland Man, 40, Charged With Shooting & Murdering His Brother In Law

LAKELAND, FL (February 5, 2025) – On February 4, 2025, at 5:58 p.m. the Lakeland Police Department responded to a mobile home park in the 2900 block of New Tampa Highway for a shooting that just occurred. Upon arriving, officers learned Joseph Gray (age 49, of Lakeland) had just been shot by his brother-in-law, Jermaine Harrison (age 40, of Lakeland) inside of his residence. Following the shooting, Harrison was seen leaving the residence and entering a nearby residence on the same property. Gray was transported to Lakeland Regional Health via police vehicle for treatment by medical professionals but sadly succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The Victim’s wife, who is also the Suspect’s sister told officers that Harrison had been exhibiting erratic behavior in the last week and believed he was under the influence of illegal narcotics. She conveyed Harrison came into the residence around 4:00 p.m. and asked for mail which he was anticipating. While she was searching for the mailbox key, Harrison pointed a gun in her direction then shot a laundry hamper next to her. Harrison then pointed the firearm at Gray and shot him several times in the upper torso.

The adjacent residence into which Harrison fled was occupied by an adult female. Harrison pushed the female inside the residence and threatened her with a handgun if she reported him. She advised that Harrison was in possession of two firearms. Upon the approach of law enforcement, Harrison became distracted and the Victim was able to escape to safety.

Responding officers immediately secured the scene and surrounded the residence where Harrison was hiding. He was taken into custody without further incident at 1:27 a.m.

Harrison was charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Armed Burglary to an Occupied Dwelling, Armed Kidnapping and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jaime Smith at [email protected].