Lakeland Woman Charged With Assaulting Polk County Deputy After Domestic Dispute

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Lakeland on January 27 to investigate a domestic disturbance call.

According to reports, the victim was living with the suspect, Amy Burgess (DOB:

01/04/1975), and arrived home to find Burgess allegedly drunk and agitated. The victim feared Amy, as she had previously assaulted them on January 21, 2025. The suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist. The victim did not initially report the incident, as they did not want Amy to be arrested.

During the investigation, while the suspect was being directed by a deputy, she became combative. According to the arrest affidavit:

“I observed and heard Amy disobey multiple lawful commands to walk and stand up. I saw Amy throw her bodyweight to the floor multiple times as Deputy Goodman attempted to guide her to my vehicle. Once Amy arrived at my patrol vehicle, I witnessed her kick toward Deputy Goodman multiple times. After Deputy Goodman was able to place Amy in my patrol vehicle, she repeatedly stated, ‘Don’t fucking touch me, and began kicking at Deputy Goodman once again.”

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Amy Burgess previously pleaded guilty to DUI in July.