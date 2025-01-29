Celebrate the Dream at the Haines City MLK Parade and Unity Day on Saturday

MLK Feb 1 event

by James Coulter

More than 60 years ago, a man dared to dream of a world where people, regardless of race and ethnicity, could live together in peace and harmony. One year later, the Civil Rights Act was passed, bringing the whole world one step closer to his dream.

Haines City will be celebrating the life and legacy of that man, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with their annual celebration, which includes a parade and unity day festival, on Saturday.

The celebration will begin with a parade through downtown at noon, starting at East Main Street and ending near Cook Field, where the Unity Day Program will be hosted following the end of the parade.

Sameka Atkins, Committee Chairwoman for the Haines City Northeast Revitalization Group, has been overseeing the annual celebration for many years.

According to their website, the Haines City Northeast Revitalization Group is a local non-profit organization dedicated to working toward “continued improvements for the beautification, education, safety and welfare of their community” and to “restore sense of community pride.”

“The progress we have made over the last few years has significantly increased,” she said. “We have done that by participating in local events and initiatives, and we support the city officials…to help bridge the gap on local issues and volunteer work.”

For more information about the event, visit the City of Haines City Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/hainescity