Haines City Mayor Omar Arroyo Kicks Off Campaign For County Commissioner

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – Haines City Mayor Omar Arroyo kicked off his campaign for the County Commission District 4seat on Saturday (March 15) at City Hall.

More than 75 supporters gathered with Arroyo, the first Hispanic Mayor of Haines City and Polk County, for a group photo.

He said he loves the area and hopes his expertise will help with what he sees as the county’s biggest challenge – the enormous population growth.

“I’ve been preparing for the last four years (for the job) by being on different boards and learning about the challenges that the county is facing,” Arroyo said. “I have a passion for helping the community and want to continue the good works of Dr. (Martha) Santiago.”

If elected, he will replace Santiago, who personally asked Arroyo to run for the seat as she plans to retire.

Born in Mexico, Arroyo moved to Austin, Texas at 16where he began his career in residential framing. Two years later, in 2001, he moved to Haines City and is now a general contractor. He believes his constructionexperience will be an asset to the County Commission.

In 2022, Arroyo was elected to the Haines City Commission, making him the first Hispanic commissioner in the City’s history. Then, last year, he was unanimously elected by his fellow Commissioners to become Mayor, also the first Hispanic in the history of the City.

According to polkelections.com, currently, Arroyo is the only candidate registered to run for County Commission District 4 seat. The election will be held Nov. 3, 2026.

He and his wife of 20 years, Alejandra, have three children.