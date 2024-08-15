Woman Sentenced To 25 Yrs In Prison For DUI Manslaughter In Death Of 4 Yr Old Girl & 32 Yr Old Man After Sebring Crash

On January 17, 2022, at 9:34pm, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on the southbound lane of South Highlands Avenue (wrong way), approaching Youth Care Lane. At the same time, a 2016 Nissan Sentra was traveling south on South Highlands Avenue.



The front of the Tahoe collided with the front of the Sentra. Post collision, the driver of the Sentra (Male, age 32, Miguel Cruz of Sebring) and a juvenile passenger (female, age 4, Angelina Munoz, of Sebring) were pronounced deceased on scene. Sentra passenger (female, age 34,of Avon Park), passenger (female, age 7, of Sebring) and passenger (male, age 16, of Sebring) were all transported with serious injuries.

Crash Scene Photo Provided By Florida Highway Patrol





Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers arrested the driver of the Tahoe, Zasha Lee Colon (DOB 3/16/76, of Sebring) for DUI Manslaughter (2 counts) / DUI Serious Injury to Another (3 counts) and booked into the Highlands County Jail. Her blood alcohol concentration was .162 g/100 ml.



On August 15, 2024, in an open plea hearing, she received a 25-year prison sentence, followed by 15 years of probation, permanent revocation of her license and various other sanctions, fines and restitution.