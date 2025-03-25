Pair Arrested For House Burglary In Davenport

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested John Curtis Glover of St. Cloud and Harold Humphrey Jr. in connection to a burglary and fraudulent credit card scheme. The arrest follows an extensive investigation allegedly linking Glover and an accomplice, Humphrey Jr., to the theft of valuable electronics, personal items, and the unauthorized use of stolen credit cards across multiple locations in Florida.

The Burglary and Stole Items

On August 3, 2024, Davenport home owners on Coventry Rd returned to their home at approximately 11:00 PM to find their door unlocked but with no signs of forced entry. The couple, who use a key code to access their residence, discovered several high-value items missing, including a Lenovo Legion laptop ($3,000), a Fire tablet ($200), two Nintendo Switch consoles ($1,000), a Samsung watch ($1,000), a purse, and multiple American Express credit cards.

The burglary occurred while the home owners were visiting Universal Studios. They first became aware of suspicious activity when they received fraud notifications from American Express about unauthorized charges made that evening.

Fraudulent Transactions Lead Investigators to Suspects

Following the burglary, the stolen credit cards were used at multiple locations in Polk and Osceola counties, including:

• Dollar Tree (Kissimmee) – $43.81 at 8:53 PM

• Target (Kissimmee) – Two separate transactions totaling $468.12 at 8:21 PM and 8:23 PM

• Puff Stuff Smoke Shop (Davenport) – $126.74 at 7:22 PM

• Circle K (Davenport) – $55.66 at 6:50 PM

• Checkers (Kissimmee) – $6.34 at 9:59 PM

• Shell Gas Station – $130.78 at 10:12 PM

The total value of fraudulent charges amounted to $833.45.

Detective Rivera obtained surveillance footage from these locations, revealing a white male wearing a gray shirt making purchases with the stolen cards. Another suspect, seen in a Florida Gators long-sleeve shirt and gray hat, was identified purchasing Airbnb gift cards at Target.

Breakthrough in the Case

Authorities tracked a Lenovo laptop ping to a location in Kissimmee, leading them to a gray Ford Fusion registered to Humphrey, Jr’s mother. After contacting her, she identified her son, Harold Humphrey Jr., as the suspect in the video. She also provided his real-time location, leading officers to a residence on Pickering Drive, Kissimmee.

At the residence, another individual, allegedly confirmed that Harold was the person seen in surveillance footage and mentioned that several laptops and a Nintendo Switch were inside the home.

After being read his Miranda rights, Harold alley confessed to using the stolen credit cards but denied involvement in the burglary. He also identified the second suspect as John Curtis Glover.

Glover’s Arrest and Evidence Collection

Further investigation linked John Glover to the case. Surveillance footage from Checkers showed a blue Chevrolet Silverado with large chrome rims at the drive-thru during a fraudulent purchase. Investigators traced the truck to Glover, confirming it was registered in his name.

Authorities contacted Glover’s family, who reportedly identified him as the suspect in the Florida Gators shirt seen in various surveillance videos.

Investigators concluded that Glover and Humphrey unlawfully entered the Davenport home with the intent to commit theft. They were allegedly responsible for stealing and attempting to profit from the victims’ belongings, including electronics and financial assets.

Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Based on the evidence, both suspects now face charges for:

• Burglary

• Grand Theft

• Fraudulent use of a credit card

• Possession of stolen property