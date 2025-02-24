Multiple Arrests In Polk County Massage Parlor Vice Unit Operation

On January 31st of 2025 the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit began conducting undercover operations at Queen Spa & Massage (WH), Enjoy Spa (WH), Helping Hands Message (HC) and the 192 Health Spa (Clermont – That is the city listed for the address, but it is still in Polk County). Per the arrest affidavits this undercover operation was in response to numerous anonymous complaints the Vice unit received regarding massage employees at this business performing lewd acts on random customers in exchange for extra money and larger tips from male customers.

In most of the cases the UC (under cover officer) went in and posed as a customer. Most visits started with the UC paying between $60-$80 for an hour massage. As the massage starts the UC is typically lying face down with nothing but a towel over them. As the message starts the accused woman communicate to the men they are messaging that for extra money they can get extra service. One suspect used hand gestures to imitate a masturbation by hand or oral sex. Others allegedly offered vaginal sex, but not without a condom.

The following are some of the charges the suspects are facing:

480.047.1B OPERATE MASSAGE ESTABLISHMENT WO LIC

480.047.1A UNLICENSED MASSAGE THERAPY

796.07.2E OFFERING TO COMMIT PROSTITUTION

480.0475.3 (1 cnts) USE PERMIT MASSAGE BUSINESS FOR SLEEP 1ST OFF

480.0485 SEX MISCONDUCT IN PRACTICE MASSAGE THERAPY

These suspects were all arrested and charged through the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Editors Note: We noticed several of these woman are living and sleeping at the business, which is illegal. We wondered if the PCSO works with ICE on these cases. According to the public information office the PCSO sends a list of arrestees to ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement – this has been their policy for years. ICE then reviews the list and if they determine anyone on that list is in the country illegally, they may tell them to place a hold on that inmate so that they can come get that person for deportation.