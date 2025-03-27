Two Young Lakeland Men Face Multiple Charges Stemming From Vehicle Burglary

Polk Sheriffs Office Press Release

21-year old Bradley Shaw and 20-year old Caiden Kirkland (both of Lakeland) got #ArrestedByThePolkCountySheriffsOffice at around 3am on Wednesday, March 26th.

The two were up to no-good in the May Grove Village (off of Gibsonia-Galloway Road in Lakeland), and thanks to a man who saw something and immediately said something to the PCSO, it was all stopped.

A man noticed the brake lights lighting up on his neighbor’s parked car. Then he noticed Bradley and Caiden opening car doors. The pair then came across the street and opened a car that belonged to the witness, and he confronted the two young burglars. Caiden and Bradley ran.

911 was called, and the witness began following the duo as they fled in a golf cart.

Deputies caught up to Caiden and Bradley as they tried to ditch their masks and gloves.

Both were arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail and each was charged with: Unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling (3 counts) (mask enhancement), trespassing (2 counts), loitering and prowling (6 counts), conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest without violence, burglary of a conveyance, petit theft 2nd offense, and unlawful possession of personal identification.