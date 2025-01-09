Sex Offender Who Ripped Firearm From Polk County Deputy & Then Fled Was Caught After He Jumps In Lakeland Lake

PCsO Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a foot pursuit of a sexual offender suspect near the 700-Block of North Lorri Avenue in Lakeland that began at approximately 2:46 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Deputies were in the area searching for the suspect, 53-year-old Curtis Novell Young, for failing to follow sex offender registration requirements. Young was located in the area on foot, and when a PCSO deputy attempted to speak with him, he physically assaulted the deputy. During the struggle, Young was able to rip a PCSO firearm away from its holster. He then fled on foot and jumped into Lake Bonnet, on the western side of the lake.

PCSO Air, Marine and K9 Units responded to the scene, and a perimeter was set up to prevent Young from escaping the area. He was located by the Marine Unit, hiding in aquatic vegetation, approximately 50-75 yards offshore. He was arrested at approximately 4:30 PM, and charges for the assault of the deputies and the foot pursuit are still pending further investigation at this time.

Curtis Young’s criminal history includes arrests for lewd & lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 15 years old, battery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, fraud, forgery, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, DUI, and failure to register as a sex offender.

“This violent and dangerous suspect wasn’t going to escape after assaulting my deputy. He was quickly apprehended and my detectives will thoroughly investigate the incident to file all appropriate charges. Also, I don’t recommend jumping in a lake in this weather Even if you’re trying to run from law enforcement. You’ll just end up going to jail cold and wet.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff