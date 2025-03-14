Social Media Influencer Arrested After School Incident Escalates

*Editors Note: I’ve personally known both Dedric Brinson and Freddie Brinson for a long time. Prior to them, even realizing it I used to referee their youth football games. I would say I’ve known Freddie more than Dedric, but I found both these young men to never be aggressive or belligerent (Dedric, lately has a podcast where he does get very emotional, but he is producing content). However, some serious allegations have been levied against both of them. I cannot condone any illegal behavior, which may or may not have occurred. The starting issue was an issue involving Freddie’s son we believe and a school guardian. As a father of three children I can get very emotional in defending them. I hate that this has occurred for these two young men and will be in prayer for this to be resolved in the best possible manner. – Carl

Winter Haven, FL – A social media influencer, Dedric Brinson, was arrested on March 13, 2025, following a series of alleged disruptive incidents at Garden Grove Elementary School that culminated in a standoff with law enforcement at his residence.

The situation reportedly began earlier in the day when Dedric Brinson’s brother, Frederick Brinson, was involved in a verbal altercation with a school guardian during a school event. The District Supervising Guardian, Aaron Wilson, intervened to de-escalate the situation and called law enforcement, who escorted Frederick Brinson off campus.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Dedric Brinson arrived at the school’s front office and requested access to the school’s WiFi. When informed that it was for students and staff only, Brinson allegedly refused to leave the premises despite multiple requests from school staff and Guardian Wilson. Witnesses reported that Brinson’s behavior became increasingly erratic, causing concern among school employees. Wilson repeatedly instructed him to leave, but Brinson refused, stating that he was waiting for law enforcement.

Wilson continued to direct Brinson off campus, eventually walking him to his vehicle, where he left just before officers arrived.

Later that day, Brinson engaged in a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly played a recorded phone conversation with Wilson’s son, who was unaware he was being recorded. The conversation was broadcast without consent, violating Florida law regarding unauthorized recording and distribution of private communications.

Law enforcement responded to Brinson’s residence while he was live-streaming. When deputies ordered him to exit, Brinson instead slammed the door and continued his broadcast. Officers informed him through a window that he was under arrest, but he refused to comply, acknowledging the potential additional charges but allegedly stating he did not care.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that Brinson committed multiple violations, including:

• Trespassing on School Grounds After Warning (FSS 810.097(2)) – By remaining on school property without legitimate business after being directed to leave.

• Illegal Interception and Distribution of Communication (FSS 934.03 (1)(D)) – By recording and broadcasting a private phone call without consent.

• Resisting an Officer Without Violence (FSS 843.02) – By refusing to comply with law enforcement’s orders to surrender.

Brinson was taken into custody and now faces multiple charges, including a third-degree felony for the unauthorized recording. His actions, both at the school and online, have drawn significant attention, raising concerns over privacy violations and the misuse of social media platforms to escalate conflicts.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, emphasizing the importance of respecting school security measures and lawful orders from law enforcement.

We currently don’t have a current comment from Dedric, but we imagine he will post on his facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BxszRVmmL/?mibextid=wwXIfr