Welcome, World Travelers! Learn More About Disney’s Upcoming Nighttime Parade

by James Coulter

Disney World guests can soon expect to see the Magic Kingdom light up the night with thousands of shimmering lights with its new nighttime parade, which is set to make its grand debut next summer.

During the D23 2024 expo in August, Disney announced many new rides and attractions coming to Disney Parks worldwide. One of those announcements was for a new nighttime parade set to premiere in the Magic Kingdom next summer.

Recently, during “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” which aired on ABC on Sun. Dec. 1, the full name and logo of the parade were revealed: “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.”

Disney Starlight will follow the tradition of previous nighttime parades like the Main Street Electrical Parade. It will star the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio. It will also include floats from Disney movies like Peter Pan, Moana, Frozen, and Encanto.

The Magic Kingdom has been without a proper nighttime parade since 2016 with the departure of the classic Main Street Electrical Parade. Since then, the park’s only form of nighttime entertainment.

So what will the new parade look like? Most likely, it will follow in the tradition of previous nighttime parades like the Electrical Parade and SpectroMagic, with floats and characters shimmering in thousands of lights and spectacular colors.

As Disney Parks Blog proudly announced: “The parade’s vibrant lights will dance in the dark, transforming the night into a mesmerizing canvas of glowing colors.”

And what will the parade sound like? Disney had yet to reveal the parade’s theme or soundtrack. However, many eager fans have put forward the effort of creating their own fan-made music.

Recently, a fan by the name of Jake Warden released a fan-made soundtrack for the parade. Taking inspiration from previous parades, the music weaves songs from classic Disney movies into a single vibrant melody.

This particular fan-made composition includes samples from songs from movies including Frozen, Moana, Wish, and Aladdin, and even songs from lesser-known films like “Miracles Happen” from The Princess Diaries and “This is What Dreams Are Made Of” from the Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Since its release, the fan video has received more than six thousand views. Give it a watch and listen for yourself: https://youtu.be/fFTAkKKkDWc?si=fotXtKMbnQNkdIBa