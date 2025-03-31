Dinosaurs Will Always Be Awesome at PreHistoricon 3 in Mulberry on Apr. 5th

dinos2

by James Coulter

Open the door, get on the floor, and everybody walk the dinosaur for a very dino-tastic event happening in Downtown Mulberry on Sat. Apr. 5.

For the third consecutive year, PreHistoricon will be offering a full day of prehistoric fun, including several dozen vendors, an inflatable dinosaur race, and even a life-sized dinosaur you can ride.

This event will also showcase plenty of steampunk, with cosplayers dressed in Victorian garb, gears, and gadgets, and even a day-long showing of League of Extraordinary Gentleman at the local theater.

Jimmy Waldron, founder of the non-profit Dinosaurs Will Always Be Awesome (DWABA), will also be serving as a guest speaker, where he will share with guests why dinosaurs will always be awesome.

Waldron will be showcasing plenty of fossils, both real and replicas, as well as allowing guests to meet real-life dinosaurs. (Or as real as dinosaur puppets can look and feel!)

His non-profit, DWABA, was started to provide better access to science education to local children, allowing them the opportunity to see for themselves why, as the name suggests, dinosaurs will always be awesome.

“This has been something that has been a labor of love for the past few years,” he explained. “It started off as a podcast and has evolved as something to bring people directly to the fossils in a way that gets you much closer to what you see in a regular museum.”

Jimmy Waldron recently appeared on the recent episode of the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss his upcoming appearance at PreHistoricon 3, as well as his non-profit DWABA. Listen to the full episode on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-57-dinos-will-always-be-awesome-at-prehistoricon-3-wjimmy