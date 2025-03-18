Delve into the Mystical World of Narnia with the Mystic Tea and Stories Podcast

Mystic Tea and Stories 1

by James Coulter

The beloved fantasy series The Chronicles of Narnia is set to receive its latest film adaptation in theaters and on Netflix next year.

Until then, for anyone who cannot wait to explore the magical world of Arden, the books are readily available to read at your local library and bookstore.

Mystic Tea and Stories is a new podcast that has been exploring the Narnia book series to help unveil the mystical meaning behind the stories and enjoy a refreshing cup of tea in the process.

Hosted by Amanda Elizabeth Stauffer, Mystic Tea and Stories was created, along with her Etsy store, as a way to connect with other people who love vintage YA fiction as much as she does.

As her website explains, “Her podcast explores vintage fiction through a mystical lens, featuring conversations with guests and delving into themes of mysticism and the wild things of God.”

Stauffer has been a woman-of-all-trades, doing everything from crafting and writing, to content marketing and graphic design.

She was initially inspired to start her podcast to help market her book-themed Etsy shop; however, she decided to follow her heart and delve more into the mystic aspects of her favorite books.

“I wanted to be true to what I actually loved and wanted to talk about, [which] was books, but also the mystic aspect.” she said. “I heard mysticism described as the ‘adventure of the wild things of God’ and I love that.”

Recently, local author J.C. Alexandre, author of the YA fantasy series “The Light Prince” inspired by Narnia, appeared on the podcast to discuss the third book in the Narnia series, “Voyage of the Dawn Treader.”

Mystic Tea and Stories 2 1

Likewise, Amanda Stauffer appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss her podcast and the mystical influences that inspired it. Listen to the full podcast episode on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-56-mystic-tea-stories-wamanda-elizabeth-stauffer