Motorcyclist Killed in Collision at Hwy 92 and 1st Street in Auburndale; Police Investigating

AUBURNDALE, FL — A fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of a local man on Saturday evening, April 19, 2025. Officers with the Auburndale Police Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 92 East and 1st Street at approximately 5:50 p.m., following reports of a serious two-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a motorcycle and its rider, later identified as 47-year-old Mark Anthony Williams (white male, date of birth: 09/14/1977), lying in the roadway. Emergency personnel with Polk County Fire Rescue responded immediately and initiated life-saving measures on Williams. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as investigators began a traffic homicide investigation. The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under active review.

No further information about the second vehicle or its driver has been released at this time. The Auburndale Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact them.

Officer Jazmine Jaimes, Community Affairs Liaison with the department, confirmed the ongoing nature of the investigation and offered condolences to the family of Mr. Williams.

More details will be released as the investigation progresses