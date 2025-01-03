Domestic Disturbance Leads To Barricaded Suspect On Yeomans Path In North East Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are currently on scene of a domestic disturbance that began at 8:30pm Friday night.

According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a male & female got into an altercation. Law enforcement was called and the female victim fled the house. The unidentified male suspect refused to come out.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to apprehend the suspect and he has been transported to a local hospital with unreported injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update as information is released. This appears to be an isolated incident and the suspect is in custody.