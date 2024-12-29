Auburndale Pizza Connection Evacuated And Fire Rescue Battling Active Fire

The Polk County Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a commercial structure fire at Pizza Connection in Auburndale. According to initial reports the incident was called in at 9:02pm. One person was still inside as fire rescue arrived and may need medical attention.

The fire is active and they are currently putting water on it. Flames shooting from the roof.

The address is listed as 220 Lake Ave E. Please avoid the area at this time.

The restaurant is typically closed on Sundays, but appears one person was inside the restaurant at the time of the call.

Update: 9:39pm no more active Fire.