Man Arrested After Allegedly Going Full Goldilocks And Three Bears In Haines City Fire Station

The Haines City Police Department arrested Jordan F. Simmons after he allegedly took a shower, slept on bed, stole personal items including a handgun and ate food out of the station refrigerator. The incident took place on December 7th.

The following is a redacted, but unedited portion of the Haines City Police Department arrest affidavit (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Haines City Police Department. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions. A suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.) :

“On 12/7/2024, I Det. Vasquez, responded to the Haines City Fire Department (Station #1) in Haines City, Florida in reference to a subject trespassing in the restricted common area of the fire department. Upon my arrival, I walked into the common area and observed two firefighters conversing with a white male who I later identified via Florida Driver’s license as Jordan Frazier Simmons W/M DOB: 2/6/1979 (Arrested). The firefighters were later identified as Haines City Firefighter REDACTED (Victim) and Haines City Firefighter REDACTED (Witness #1).

I began to gather initial information, and the subject made mention he had permission to be there from a former employee he was related to. I later dispelled this information and ultimately Jordan was detained.

REDACTED notified me the subject had taken a bag belonging to him and loaded his own keys and multitool into the bag as if to claim the bag as his own. Within the bag was miscellaneous clothing to include clothing and a Glock 19 with 15 9mm rounds contained within a magazine. There was no round in the chamber. REDACTED notified me Simmons had taken his bedding from his locker and laid in his bed, soiling his linens and his pillow.

The bag was a brown in color London Fog handbag valued at $200.00. REDACTED learned the subject was wearing his black Nike socks (valued at approximately $20.00) upon learning he was missing his own. I walked out to the patrol car and advised Simmons of his Miranda Warning via an agency issued Miranda Warning card. Post Miranda, Simmons admitted to taking the socks from the bag and putting them on.

REDACTED stated his towel was hanging in the bathroom, and after learning Simmons had showered he went to check the bathroom. Once in the bathroom, REDACTED discovered his towel was wet and used, presumably by Simmons.

Positioned next to the recliner where Simmons was seated comfortably and upon discovery of his presence, was his dirty clothing, a hat, shoes, and a large hatchet approximately 10 inches in length.

REDACTED confirmed via a sworn recorded statement that no one was given permission to open his bag, temporarily deprive him of his personal belongings, or wear his clothing.

I confirmed with Battalion Chief REDACTED that no one had permission to enter the premises or the restricted area within.

At this time a point of entry could not be established, as review of the camera system was not available at this hour.

Upon my arrival at the Police Department to conduct a sworn recorded interview, Simmons declined to speak with law enforcement. Simmons made spontaneous utterances that I was “colluding” against him and putting my career in jeopardy. Simmons went on to inform me he was eating ranch dip from the fire station, which did not belong to him. A criminal history check revealed no prior convictions for theft or burglary.

Simmons was charged accordingly and transported to booking by Officer Armstrong #H1582.”