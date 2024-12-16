House Fire Causing Traffic Delays On Kokomo Rd

The Polk County Fire Rescue and Polk County Sheriff’s Office are currently working a house fire off Kokomo Rd In Haines City. According to initial reports the fire was called in at 10:08am. In total 16 units are on scene and emergency crews are in the roadway.

Law enforcement is now on scene directing traffic around vehicles.

We don’t believe at this time that anyone was inside the residence, but official reports are not available. We will update as more information is released. Please avoid Kokomo Rd. for the near future.