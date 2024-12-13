2024 Bartow Magical Illumination Christmas Parade Is Tonight

Experience the Joy of the 2024 Bartow Magical Illumination Christmas Parade

The beloved Bartow Magical Illumination Christmas Parade is set to light up the streets of downtown Bartow, Florida, bringing festive cheer to residents and visitors alike. Scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2024, this highly anticipated event promises a night of holiday magic, community spirit, and dazzling displays.

The parade, has become a treasured tradition in Bartow. Beginning at 6:00 PM, it will feature dozens of brightly illuminated floats, Bartow marching band, and performers decked out in holiday splendor.

Spectators can line up along the parade route to enjoy the spectacle, with festivities kicking off from Broadway Avenue and winding through the heart of downtown. Local businesses and vendors will be offering seasonal treats, crafts, and gifts, making it a perfect opportunity to shop local and support the community.

The evening will also feature a special appearance from Santa Claus, who will close out the parade in his signature sleigh, spreading holiday cheer to kids and adults alike.

Whether you’re a Bartow local or visiting for the holidays, the Magical Illumination Christmas Parade is a must-attend event. Bring your family, bundle up in holiday attire, and prepare to be swept away by the festive spirit of Bartow’s most magical night of the year!