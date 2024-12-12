In Loving Memory Of Richard Johnson Jr.”Jay or Shakey”

Richard Johnson Jr. Jay to many, Shakey to a few, passed suddenly December 6, 2024 in Bartow, FL

Jay was the strongest of men. He fought a great fight but eventually succumbing to years of illness and dialysis and heart break, his wife Kelly preceding him in death. Through his 45 years he always tried to be strong, loving and kind to all. He was always the jokester at a party or family event.

He is survived by his parents Louise and Richard Sr., sister Jenifer (Johnson) Parker, brother-in-law Randy, son Montrell and Jaay, daughter DJana, nephew Bryce, niece Sarae, and numerous cousins and friends.

We are SOOOO overwhelmed by the tributes that have come in for him and appreciate and love all of you.

Services will be held at Williams Funeral Home-Bartow, FL Saturday December 14, 2024. 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 760 5th Avenue South, Bartow, FL 33830