Bartow City Council Discuss Removing Fluoride In City’s Drinking Water

By Bradley Fish

Bartow Water Treatment Manager, Tony Martinez, Gives Suggestive Reasoning for The Removal of Fluoride

On December 2, 2024, Tony Martinez, Bartow Water Treatment Manager, presented the Bartow City commission with an informative outlook and suggestive reasoning for the removal of Fluoride in the City’s Drinking Water.



In 2002 the Bartow City commission voted and effectively began preparing for the addition of Fluoride in the City’s drinking water. In October of that year, the request for ninety thousand dollars was presented and received for the city’s water fluoridation project. On January 12, 2004 the City of Bartow began adding Fluoride to the City’s Drinking Water and has continued the usage of this chemical still to this day.



Martinez states that while using this chemical, versus the other seven chemicals they use in Bartow’s water treatment such as lime and bleach etc., to ensure safety to the individual handling the fluoride they must wear full face mask, chemical apron, chemical resistant gloves that comes up to their shoulders. “It feels like a lit cigarette being put out on your skin” says Martinez, if the Fluoride comes into contact with your skin. Martinez who has 36 years of experience between the City of Winter Haven & the City of Bartow is not in favor of it.



Seventy-seven percent of Florida’s community water systems have incorporated Fluoride in some form as an additive to their drinking water supply. Since 2010 the United States has had more than 150 cities and counties discontinue the usage of Fluoride in their drinking water systems.



Auburndale, Lakeland, Lake Alfred, Haines City, and Bartow, have all been using the addition of Fluoride to their drinking water supply. The City of Winter Haven recently voted 3/2 to stop the addition of Fluoride to their city’s drinking water.

Several opinions were represented by the city’s commission board. Autoimmune health concerns and cellular health issues in animals; and overall personal health concerns coming from topical applications of this chemical through the water which includes showers and washing your face or hands.



The commission also pointed out that the ADA has approved the use and has encouraged the addition of Fluoride in drinking water systems due the potential dental health benefits. This is a particular benefit according to the commission for lower income and established homes and families who may not be able to afford or appropriate the means to receive the proper dental care.



They have decided to announce a later date to discuss this topic further in the form of a workshop sometime in the beginning of next year during the month of January.

Here is the entire meeting so you may here first hand what commissioners had to say: