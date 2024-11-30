24 Yr Old Lakeland Man Killed In Single Pick Up Truck Crash

A 24-year old Lakeland man was killed Saturday morning, November 30, 2024, after his 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck went off the roadway and struck a metal power pole.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash that occurred at around 1:50 am, at the intersection of Pipkin Road and Old Medulla Road, south of Lakeland.

Polk County Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

The victim did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The intersection was closed for approximately four hours.

This crash remains under investigation.