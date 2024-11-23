Lakeland Woman Killed By Hit & Run Driver

LAKELAND, FL (November 23, 2024) – On Saturday, November 23, 2024, at approximately 12:02 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near the 700 block of South Florida Avenue. Prior to the crash, a pedestrian was attempting to cross South Florida Avenue in a westbound direction from Palmetto Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue. Post crash, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. The pedestrian, later identified as Robin Brown, age 67, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Brown succumbed to her injuries.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately four and a half hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation.

Lakeland Police Department traffic investigators are looking for any information regarding the vehicle that was involved. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2018-2022 Range Rover Sport 2, possibly gray or sliver in color. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Camilo Almeida at [email protected] or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

Tipsters contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Submitting a tip is easy:

· Call 1-888-400-TIPS (8477)

· From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

· Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

· Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.